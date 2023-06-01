Colchester: Police investigate deaths of two people at flat
- Published
Police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a flat.
Emergency services were called to the apartment in Mersea Road, Colchester, at about 09:30 BST on Tuesday.
The force said a man and woman - the second of whom had "sustained injuries" - were pronounced dead at the scene.
Those who died have been named as Kelly Greer, 41, and Jonathan Parsons, 34, both from Colchester, and detectives said they did "not believe anyone else was involved".
Det Insp James Holmes said: "We are making good progress with our investigation and are building a picture of the circumstances which led up to Kelly and Jonathan's deaths.
"At this stage we do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.."
He added, however, that anyone with information about the pair's movements in the days before their deaths should contact police.
