Clacton-on-Sea: Teen alerts family to tumble dryer house fire
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been praised by a fire service for alerting his family to a late-night house blaze.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a two-storey house in Salvia Close, Clacton-on-Sea, just before 23:40 BST on Monday.
The teenager had been woken by smoke and ran through the fire-affected area to wake his mum and sister.
The fire service said the teen "showed real bravery to raise the alarm".
Watch manager Dave Garratt said: "The incident highlights the importance of having smoke alarms and testing them regularly to make sure they are working.
"It also shows the dangers of using electrical appliances, such as tumbler dryers, overnight or when unattended - please don't take the risk."
Firefighters had found the appliance alight and the ground floor filling with smoke when they arrived.
The blaze was extinguished just before 00:20. The house has been left uninhabitable and agencies are working to help find the family alternative accommodation.
Firefighters visited the area on Tuesday to talk to residents about home fire safety.
