Colchester: Man 'stabbed flatmate and stole his Nissan Qashqai'
A man stabbed his flatmate, ran him over and stole his car before trying to flee the country, a court heard.
Bako Azad Sheikha, 22, died in Distillery Lane, Colchester, after being stabbed in the heart in the early hours of 12 September last year.
Prosecutors said Rakar Rahimi, 23, took the victim's money and his Nissan Qashqai, which he crashed into bushes 10 miles from the scene.
Mr Rahimi is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court charged with murder.
"He left Mr Sheikha to die and tried to flee to escape the consequences of what he had done," said prosecutor Andrew Jackson, opening the first day of the trial.
'Crushing'
Mr Sheikha was sub-letting a room to Mr Rahimi and the pair worked at the same supermarket, Mr Jackson said.
Jurors were told both arrived separately as Iraqi Kurdistan refugees about 10 years ago, and that Sheikha married and had a child in the UK.
Mr Rahimi held Mr Sheikha at knifepoint at their flat in Haven Road before driving the pair to nearby Distillery Lane in the victim's Qashqai, Mr Jackson said.
Witnesses who live in the adjacent homes are expected to give evidence describing how there was shouting and a scuffle in the road, before Mr Rahimi returned to the car and ran the victim over.
Mr Sheikha died from a single stab wound to the heart and suffered injuries consistent with being caused by a "crushing mechanism", Mr Jackson said.
He was found on the side of the road and a witness made the first 999 call at 01:53 BST.
Jurors were told Mr Rahimi crashed the Qashqai into bushes at farmland near Tiptree, before asking a friend to collect him, writing in a text message that he was in "serious trouble".
Mr Jackson said he was driven northbound on the A12 and at some point threw Mr Sheikha's phone - which was never found - out of the car window.
Mr Rahimi bought a £700 iPhone and £150 ear pods with Mr Sheikha's money in Ipswich the next day, before purchasing a single train ticket to Dover Priory that afternoon, the court was told.
The defendant was arrested by Kent Police on suspicion of murder in Dover, where he allegedly gave officers a false name, refused to hand over his phone pin code and insisted he was from London.
He answered no comment in police interviews, Mr Jackson said.
The trial continues.
