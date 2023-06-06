Mark Cavendish robbery: Jo Jobson arrested and charged

Peta Todd and Mark Cavendish attend the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 at The Roundhouse on September 14, 2021 in London, EnglandGetty Images
Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta, pictured two months before the robbery, were in their home at the time of the incident

A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at the family home of elite cyclist Mark Cavendish.

Mr Cavendish and his wife Peta's home in the Ongar area of Essex was broken into on 27 November 2021.

During the incident, Mr Cavendish was seriously assaulted and violently threatened in front of his family. A Louis Vuitton suitcase and two watches were stolen.

Jo Jobson has been charged with two counts of robbery.

The 26-year-old, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm relating to a separate incident in July 2022.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

Essex Police
Essex Police said it still wanted to talk to George Goddard in connection with the robbery at Mark Cavendish's house

Mr Jobson was one of two men Essex Police wanted to speak to as part of its investigation.

The force said efforts to trace George Goddard continued, and described him as being from Loughton in Essex and having "connections across east London".

Romario Henry, 31, of Lewisham in south-east London, and Ali Sesay, 28, of Rainham in Kent, were jailed in relation to the robbery at Mr Cavendish's home in February.

Henry, who was found guilty of two counts of robbery, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Sesay, who had admitted the charges, was jailed for 12 years.

Essex Police
Ali Sesay (left), 28, of Kent, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the robbery and Romario Henry, 31, of south-east London, was given 15 years

Mr Cavendish, the Manxman who jointly holds the record for most stage wins in the Tour de France, was recovering from broken ribs sustained in a cycling crash at the time of the incident.

Two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, were among the items taken in the raid.

