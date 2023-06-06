Hideaway Festival in Essex cancelled over cost of living concerns
- Published
A new music festival in Essex has been cancelled with two months' notice, with organisers citing the cost of living crisis.
Artists including Bastille, James Bay, Clean Bandit, Texas and Freya Ridings were due to perform at the Hideaway Festival at Crix near Chelmsford.
The organiser also tried to get it off the ground during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
In a statement, the festival said "the entire team is extremely saddened".
"We have encountered numerous challenges, including escalating production costs and the prevailing cost of living crisis," said a spokesperson.
"Despite our best efforts, we are unable to meet the costs associated with delivering a top quality event on such a large scale."
The spokesperson said that all customers would receive refunds for the event, which was scheduled for 4-6 August.
The organiser reported on its Twitter page on 25 April that its early bird and tier one tickets were sold out, and suggested its other packages were nearly sold out.
The festival - which marketed itself as a family-friendly event - offered glamping options and allowed customers to pay in instalments.
Prices varied, but single day early bird tickets sold for £60.
Crix is a privately-owned estate - made up of a Grade II listed house and gardens - off the A12 in Hatfield Peverel.
Other festivals have cancelled events in recent months citing rising costs, including the 1 Big Summer Festival in Plymouth, Chagstock Festival in Devon and Case Live in Torbay, also in Devon.
