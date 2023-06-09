Could the East coast once again be home to detention vessels?
- Published
"When I tell people there used to be three ships housing detainees next to the pier, there's just this sense of shock," says local historian and tour guide Chris Langdon. "They just had no idea."
Mr Langdon is describing the three vessels stationed off Southend between 1914 and 1915 to house people of German descent and prisoners of war during World War One.
Those detention vessels were the first thing that came to Mr Langdon's mind when he heard the government had purchased two further new barges to house up to 1,000 migrants.
"In 1914 there were about 50,000 Germans living in the UK and the county with the highest population was Essex and, of those, most were living in south Essex," Mr Langdon says.
"The thing with the prison ships was that they were Cunard liners which were great for a week's travel to New York but were poorly equipped to keep people in for long periods.
"The population at the time here was very aware of them," says Mr Langdon.
There was real hostility towards those on the boats and a real sense of paranoia.
And there was little compassion amongst the townsfolk for those on board.
"In May 2015 there were two Zeppelin air raids, gas was used at the front and there was unrestricted U-boat use at sea. There was real hostility towards those on the boats and a real sense of paranoia."
While Southend has not been touted as a possible location for a barge, it has been reported that its fellow Essex town Harwich and Felixstowe in Suffolk are under consideration as possible sites.
Harwich is not new to hosting asylum seeker detention vessels.
In 1987, the former Sealink car ferry the Earl William was moored at the town's train ferry terminal with 120 asylum seekers aboard including 64 Tamils facing deportation back to Sri Lanka.
The vessel was deemed appropriate by the then Home Secretary Douglas Hurd who reportedly thought the vessel did not appear too luxurious.
During the Great Storm of 1987, the ship broke its moorings and ran aground.
The Tamils, who had to rescued, were given temporary admission to the UK on compassionate grounds.
For many in the town, the ship's presence is now a distant memory.
Harwich Mayor Maria Fowler, for example, was 25 years old at the time and was working two jobs and renovating her first home with her husband.
While she remembers the Earl William being moored in the town "I don't recall much about it", she says.
As for talk of a new asylum seeker barge in Harwich, Mrs Fowler says she has heard nothing official and no concerns from residents have been raised with her.
Dr Anna McKay, a historian of confinement and the British maritime world in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, sees a number of parallels between the prison hulks of the 18th and 19th Centuries and the current government's decision to use barges.
One parallel, she says, concerns capacity. The UK currently has the capacity to detain around 2,000 people for immigration purposes and work has begun to significantly scale this up. In the 18th Century, Britain sent many of its convicts across the Atlantic to north America.
The American Civil War made that impossible, says Dr McKay, leading to a "British prison crisis".
Prison hulks were first introduced in 1776 as a temporary measure to ease overcrowding in prisons. The prison hulk system only ended in 1857.
"Sometimes people found themselves on these hulks for years," Dr McKay says.
The prison hulks were also portrayed as a way of saving money, she says. Today, the government insists it needs to act as record numbers of people are arriving in small boats and the cost of housing asylum seekers in hotels is running at almost £7m a day.
"In the 18th and 19th Century, the hulks meant as a deterrent to others," says Dr McKay. "The same is true now of these barges."
And there is strong visual aspect to the separation of people out into a ship.
"They are isolating," says Dr McKay. "They are people set apart, separated by a body of water. It is very unsettling to see these parallels."
It took me very little time to persuade people this was not a good idea
Sir Bernard Jenkin, the Conservative MP for Harwich and North Essex, however, says while he was "sure the government is pursuing the right policy" a barge would not be right for his constituency.
"It is very expensive putting people into hotels," he says. "When people around the world come to realise that if they come to the UK illegally they will be sent somewhere else, then we are doing a favour to them."
He says he heard about the barges "some time ago".
"A Home Office agent was putting out feelers a couple of weeks ago but he didn't get very far," Sir Bernard says. "It took me very little time to persuade people this was not a good idea (to site a barge in Harwich).
"The places where the barges are going are places where there's nothing is going on - you need a willing commercial partner and it is not in our economic interests."
Neither Tendring District Council, which covers Harwich, nor East Suffolk District Council, which serves Felixstowe, say they have been contacted by the Home Office.
The Home Office says it is still carefully considering possible sites and will announce where the boats will go "in due course".
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We understand the concerns of local communities and will work closely with councils and key partners to manage the impact of using these sites."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830