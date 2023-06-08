Stebbing: Firefighters tackle 200-tonne woodpile fire
- Published
About 30 firefighters have tackled a a 200-tonne woodpile fire in which a tractor and chipping machine were also found alight.
Crews called to the blaze off Lubberhedges Lane, Stebbing, Essex, just after 10:00 BST on Wednesday.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said about half of the wood was saved but the two vehicles were destroyed.
Station manager Scott Fretton said crews "worked incredibly hard to stop the fire spreading to nearby woodland".
He also thanked the farmer who provided an agricultural bowser to supplement their water supply.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.