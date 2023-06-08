Stebbing: Firefighters tackle 200-tonne woodpile fire

Fire off Lubberhedges Lane, Stebbing in EssexEssex County Fire and Rescue Service
Crews called to a fire off Lubberhedges Lane, Stebbing found a 200-tonne woodpile alight

About 30 firefighters have tackled a a 200-tonne woodpile fire in which a tractor and chipping machine were also found alight.

Crews called to the blaze off Lubberhedges Lane, Stebbing, Essex, just after 10:00 BST on Wednesday.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said about half of the wood was saved but the two vehicles were destroyed.

Station manager Scott Fretton said crews "worked incredibly hard to stop the fire spreading to nearby woodland".

He also thanked the farmer who provided an agricultural bowser to supplement their water supply.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
A tractor and an agricultural chipping machine were also destroyed in the blaze
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
About 30 firefighters tackled the blaze, the fire service said

