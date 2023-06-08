Colchester City Council to charge for garden waste collections
Another council in Essex has approved plans to introduce a subscription charge for garden waste collections.
Colchester City Council's Liberal Democrat-led cabinet voted to bring in the fees from January 2024.
Householders would pay a £30 set-up fee for their brown wheelie bins - and an annual charge, expected to be about £55.
Martin Goss, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods and waste, said the decision was made with "huge regret".
"We are in very stark times when it comes to public finances in the UK and tough decisions and choices are being made," said Mr Goss.
The collections would be fortnightly and residents would be able to sign up from October.
The local authority said households could alternatively share the cost with a neighbour; buy a discounted composter from Essex County Council; or take garden waste to a recycling centre.
Mr Goss suggested the decision was made because the Conservative government capped how much council tax could be increased by.
The council's cabinet voted to approve the charges at a meeting on Wednesday night.
Garden waste fees in Basildon started this week, in line with councils at Brentwood, Castle Point, Harlow, Maldon, Tendring, Southend and Uttlesford.
