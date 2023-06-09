Mistley: Firefighters put out blaze in grain silos

Silo fire in MistleyEssex County Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters called to reports of an explosion extinguished a fire in two grain silos.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it worked with Suffolk crews at a site in High Street, Mistley at 15:30 BST on Thursday.

After using an aerial ladder platform to dismantle parts of the silo, the fire was extinguished by 16:40 BST, the fire service said.

The cause of the fire was accidental, it added.

An aerial ladder platform was used to dismantle parts of the silo

