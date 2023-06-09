West Mersea: Elderly man trapped down well rescued

A man down a well in West Mersea, EssexEssex County Fire & Rescue Service
The man was repairing the well, in West Mersea, when he became trapped, fire crews said

An elderly man who became trapped working five feet (1.5m) down a well has been rescued by firefighters.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said four crews were called to Victory Road, West Mersea, at 13:03 BST on Thursday.

Ropes were used to get to the man, who was repairing the well at the time, and bring him to safety, the fire service said.

He was left in the care of East England Ambulance Service.

