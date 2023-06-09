Will Quince to stand down as Colchester MP
- Published
Colchester MP Will Quince has announced he will stand down as a Conservative MP at the next election.
Mr Quince, who was elected in 2015, said he had made the decision so he could spend more time with his two young daughters.
He said he was "incredibly proud of what my team and I have achieved and delivered for Colchester".
"This has not been an easy decision as it has been the honour of my life to serve as Colchester's MP," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830