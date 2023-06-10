Stolen Halstead French bulldog reunited with owner
- Published
A stolen French bulldog has been reunited with her owner after a public appeal.
Essex Police said the pet, named Pearl, was taken during a burglary at a home in Halstead on 24 May.
After officers searched the area, viewed CCTV and spoke to residents they put out an appeal which led to her discovery in Tendring.
Det Sgt Luke Howard said: "I'm absolutely delighted that Pearl is now safely where she belongs.
"Pearl's owner has expressed their gratitude to everyone who supported the appeal and contacted us, telling us of Pearl's whereabouts."
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in connection with the investigation.
Officers from the Rural Engagement Team found Pearl on Thursday following information received during the appeal.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830