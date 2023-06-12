Firefighters tackle house fire in Frinton-on-Sea
- Published
More than 20 firefighters have extinguished a fire affecting two houses.
Essex Fire Service was called to Harold Road, Frinton-on-Sea at about 20:45 BST on Saturday and made sure both properties were evacuated.
The blaze was put out by 22:00 and crews remained at the scene to check for hotspots.
An investigation found the fire started accidentally in the lean-to of one of the properties.
Station manager Nick Singleton said: "This was a difficult fire to tackle, but our firefighters worked really hard to put it out as quickly as they could.
"I'd like to thank Frinton Free Church who provided lots of refreshments to our crews while we were on scene.
"It was extremely hot, and the drinks were very much appreciated."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830