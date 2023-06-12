Thousands attend Manningtree festival about climate crisis

people attending the festivalTony Cruse
The Earth Festival was organised to inspire people to reduce their carbon footprint
By Charlie Jones
BBC News, Essex

Thousands of people attended a festival held in a small town to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

The Earth Festival, in Manningtree, Essex, aimed to inspire people to live a more sustainable life, through speeches, music, games and workshops.

It was organised by the local environmental group Practical Actions for Climate and the Environment (Pace).

"It was bigger and better than I could have hoped for," said Pace's Bonny Williams.

"Our counts have estimated that at least 3,000 people came to our tiny town throughout the day, which is 3,000 more people becoming inspired and empowered to make change in their corner of the world."

Bonny Williams
Festival goers were encouraged to decorate a bicycle

More than 100 volunteers helped out at the festival on Sunday afternoon, which featured 56 stalls, 10 talks about the environment plus 12 musical performances.

Harwich Sing Tendring Voices
Children and adults from Harwich Sing Tendring Voices performed at the event
Bonny Williams
The crowd watched children from Harwich Sing Tendring Voices perform as the roads in the town centre were closed to traffic

The wild swimming group Manningtree Mermaids, which has formed a group called Safe Water in Manningtree, had a stall promoting its campaign to get bathing water status for the town.

Around 500 people took to the water, and they were counted up to provide evidence for the application for the status.

Kevin Massey
The S.W.I.M (Safe Water in Manningtree) team had a stall at the event

Ms Williams said taking action on climate change "couldn't be more important" and she was proud of the impact being made in the town, which is the smallest in England when it comes to geographical size, at just 19 hectares (47 acres).

"With the Earth set to reach 1.5 degrees of warming at some point in the next three years, our town puts it at the top of its priority list," she said.

"Our aim was to inspire, educate and empower people to make the everyday choices which will make a difference.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the festival, but now we are looking for action."

Tony Cruse
The event hoped to capture the imagination of the hundreds of children who attended

