Mersea Island: Man rescued from sea by paddleboarder
A man was rescued from the sea by a paddleboarder after he was spotted in distress by beachgoers on Sunday.
The man was believed to be with his young son when he got into trouble off Mersea Island in Essex.
The West Mersea lifeboat arrived soon afterwards and ferried him to the beach as land and air ambulances arrived.
The incident happened at about 18:45 BST. Essex and Herts Air Ambulance said the patient was taken to hospital for "ongoing treatment".
In a statement, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "West Mersea Coastguard Rescue Team and RNLI lifeboat assisted the East of England Ambulance Service with a report of person in difficulty in the water.
"On arrival, teams assisted a casualty to the ambulance service for medical care."
