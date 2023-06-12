M25 closed overnight in Essex after woman hit by lorry
A woman died after being hit by a lorry on the M25.
Essex Police officers were called to the motorway between junction 27 (M11) and junction 28 (Brentwood) just after 23:00 BST on Sunday following a concern for the safety of a woman.
The road was closed in both directions between the two junctions, but the force said the motorway was fully reopened at about 06:00 on Monday.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.
