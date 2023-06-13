Scalextric recreate toy rally car covered in Essex Police livery
Scalextric has created a toy version of a mocked-up police car that featured in a Ford advert in the 1980s.
At the time, the car giant asked if they could cover a Sierra Cosworth RS200 in Essex Police livery for a promotion featuring its rally car.
Hornby Hobbies, which owns Scalextric, has now released a special edition RS200 slot car.
The police also borrowed a full size model of the car from Ford and covered this one in its livery for display.
The RS200 was a rally car that was never used as a active police squad car.
Essex Police said car enthusiast PC Mike Jelley was instrumental in obtaining an RS200 from the Ford Heritage Centre in Dagenham on loan and getting it covered it the force's livery and insignia - inspired honour of the 1980s one.
PC Jelley, a roads policing officer, said: "The RS200 was a limited-edition sports car made for the racing market.
"There were only 200 made and Ford owns the last one that rolled off the production line - RS200, number 200 - as part of their heritage collection.
"I had the privilege of being the first police officer in 40 years to drive it and only the second in its history - quite an honour."
The car, with its livery, was put on display at the British Motor Museum in Warwick when the UK Slot Car Festival was held there in May.
The force said it hoped the full size and slot car versions could promote their road safety message of highlighting the "Fatal Four" driving offences of speeding, not wearing seatbelts, drink- or drug-driving and using mobile devices at the wheel.
The Scalextric version of the Ford RS200 retails on the Hornby Hobbies website at £49.99.
Scalextric marketing manager, Charlotte Gowers, said: "The Ford RS200 embodies the very essence of raw power, exhilarating speed, and unwavering authority and we are thrilled to be showcasing the iconic Essex Police livery on our Scalextric slot car, designed to honour the force dedicated to keeping Essex safe."
