Witham: More than 30 firefighters tackle house fire
- Published
More than 30 firefighters have tackled a house fire in Essex.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a terraced house in Witham at about 19:40 BST on Tuesday.
Crews found the fire was affecting the whole house on Yare Avenue, including the roof space, and worked to contain it. An aerial ladder platform was used to help bring it under control by 22:20.
An investigation into the cause would be carried out, the service said.
Firefighters also monitored neighbouring properties to check it did not spread.
Some crews remained at the scene overnight to continue to extinguish hot spots and ensure the whole property was fully cooled.
