Colchester: Discarded cigarette causes fire at terraced house
A discarded cigarette caused a fire which affected four houses, Essex Fire and Rescue Service said.
About 30 firefighters were called to the blaze in Onslow Close, Colchester just before 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
They arrived to find a fire in a garden had spread up a mid-terraced house and into the roof space. The smoke was spreading into three adjoining roofs.
Crews worked to prevent the fire spreading further and it was extinguished by 17:45.
The main affected house was left uninhabitable due to smoke and fire damage and an adjoining house was left smoke damaged in the roof and first floor.
Station manager Terry Maher said: "If you smoke, please make sure to properly stub out cigarettes before discarding them.
"We've had several fires recently that have been caused by discarded cigarettes that have spread in the dry conditions; it only takes an ember for a fire to start in these conditions.
"Due to the hot and dry conditions, the fire spread very quickly from outside to the house and up to the roof space."
