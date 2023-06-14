Basildon: Police issue warning after two suspected drug deaths
Police investigating two deaths they believe to be drug-related have issued a warning after identifying a harmful synthetic opioid at the scene.
A man and a woman in their 40s were found dead at an address in Basildon on Tuesday, Essex Police said.
Officers identified the presence of etonitazene, an opioid of similar or higher toxicity to fentanyl.
The force said the substance "may pose a high risk to users and anyone handling it".
A spokesman said: "Synthetic opioids are occasionally added to illicit drugs like heroin to enhance the potency, but they substantially increase the risk of respiratory arrest in users.
"Our officers are working hard to investigate this incident and, crucially, prevent any further deaths."
'Be alert'
Det Insp Kevin Hughes urged people to avoid illegal drugs "at any time, but particularly not at this time".
"We strongly advise anyone using drugs not to use alone," he said.
"Immediate advice is to avoid using heroin altogether."
He added that if people did choose to use illegal drugs they should ensure there is someone present who is not using, take less than usual and wait before continuing, and have the opioid antidote, naloxone, to hand.
"People need to look out for each other and be alert to any signs of an opioid overdose, such as shallow breathing, loss of consciousness and blue lips or fingertips," he said.
"If someone does overdose it's vital to act fast - call for an ambulance immediately.
"We strongly advise all drug users to get support from local drug services, as being in treatment greatly reduces the risks of harm and overdose."
