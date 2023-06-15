Sleep deprived HGV driver caused PC's death in Roxwell crash
- Published
A lorry driver vulnerable to falling asleep "in monotonous situations" has been found guilty of causing the death of an off-duty police officer.
PC Tris Baker was travelling on the A1060 in Essex in September 2021 when his car was struck by an HGV.
A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court found driver Robert Harrison, 38, of St Clair Close, Clacton-on-Sea, guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.
Essex Police said Mr Baker was "deeply loved" by friends and family.
Det Insp Mark Fraser said: "Tris was well loved at home and in the force and I know nothing can ever change what happened but I sincerely hope today's outcome can be of some comfort to everyone close to him."
Mr Baker, 41, was travelling on the road in Roxwell, near Chelmsford, on 23 September 2021.
Harrison was driving in the opposite direction and was on the wrong side of the road when the crash happened at about 13:50 BST, Essex Police said.
The defendant admitted a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving but the police and prosecutors pursued the more severe conviction.
The force said the defendant had a history of being "vulnerable to falling asleep in monotonous situations such as driving on a familiar road" and prosecutors argued he may have been sleeping at the time of the crash.
He slept only between five and six hours per night and needed strong doses of caffeine to carry out "his day-to-day responsibilities", Essex Police said.
Mr Baker's partner, temporary Sgt Faye Matthams also of Essex Police, thanked the force's serious collision unit - especially family liaison officer PC Jenny Pirie - for their support and investigation.
Harrison is due to be sentenced on 20 July.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830