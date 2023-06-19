Southend homeless charity's new eco-friendly homes like 'little family'

The homes have been built to low carbon emission standards
By Charlotte Rose and Peter Walker
BBC News, Essex

A resident in a row of eco-friendly homes built by a homeless charity said it was like having a "little family".

HARP has opened 50 new beds at its Bluebird centre on Southchurch Avenue, Southend-on-Sea.

Six terraced homes and three additional renovated properties have been fitted with air-source heat pumps among their green measures.

"Being here has been amazing, [including] the moral support with my recovery," said Stacey Rush.

"I want to get back to my normal self, save for my own place; not having to rely on the alcohol."

Charlotte Rose/BBC
Stacey Rush said she had received "amazing" support at HARP in Southend-on-Sea

Ms Rush, who became homeless in 2019 and was sleeping in a tent at the seafront, said HARP gave her more freedom, adding her fellow residents at Bluebird were like a "little family".

Charity chief executive Vanessa Hemmings said the idea for the properties was dreamt by staff five years ago.

Planning and building took three years and was the result of fundraising, donations and grants - including from Homes England.

Stephen Huntley/BBC
Vanessa Hemmings said staff first came up with the idea for the Bluebird homes five years ago

"It's the end result of the community coming together to really support the people who need it," said Ms Hemmings.

"It's transformational, hopeful, positive, optimistic; that's what we try to create here."

The homes - built to Passivhaus Trust standards - will serve as a stopgap for people trying to find independent housing.

Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, who grew up in Leigh-on-Sea and whose father was a founding trustee of the charity, was the special guest at a housewarming launch on 7 June.

Gaz de Vere
Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell (fifth from left), joined HARP staff, trustees and supporters at the Bluebird houses

Spencer Lewis, another Bluebird resident, said he became homeless after struggles with drugs, alcohol and gambling.

He said: "There's a certain amount of security. A lot is lifted off your shoulders. I could walk two minutes from here and I've got help.

"The staff here are wonderful and internally with my housemates, we all share our stuff within each other, we've all got stories; none of them are too brilliant, but it is what it is, it's a transition."

HARP said it provided housing for 264 people in south Essex, including at Bluebird, and provided support to about 1,000 people each year.

Charlotte Rose/BBC
Spencer Lewis, another Bluebird resident, said the staff at HARP were "wonderful"

