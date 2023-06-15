Essex Police officer fired over indecent images of children charges
A serving police officer has been fired with immediate effect after admitting having indecent images of children.
PC Murray Weir, formerly of Essex Police, admitted three counts of possessing indecent images and one count of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child in April.
During a misconduct hearing on 8 June he was found to have committed gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice.
He is due to be sentenced in June.
The charges followed an investigation by a specialist unit at the Metropolitan Police.
PC Weir was also barred from working for the police service in the future.
Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, who chaired the misconduct hearing, said: "Let me be transparent: no police force, especially Essex Police, will allow someone convicted of sexual offences to remain in their employ."
He said the force will take a "robust approach" to any allegations that breach its code of ethics.
He said: "As a force, our job is to protect the most vulnerable members of society, treating everyone with the dignity and respect they deserve. All victims of crime need and deserve our utmost care and support.
"It's abhorrent that someone who took an oath to safeguard victims, those who come to us in their hour of need, disregards the law to target and victimise the very people they are supposed to safeguard.
"It goes without saying, that this behaviour will not be tolerated."
