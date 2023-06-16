King's Birthday Honours: MND charity founder given BEM
- Published
A man who set up a motor neurone disease charity after his own diagnosis said it was "fantastic" to feature in the King's Birthday Honours list.
Alexander Gibson, 45, from Brentwood, Essex, founded Challenging MND in 2018 to create memorable challenges or experiences for people living with MND.
He said it had since raised £1.2m to offer people "lifelong memories that can never be taken away".
Mr Gibson was given a British Empire Medal for services to charity.
Challenging MND initially offered financial support and assistance to those living with the condition, which affects the brain and nervous system and limits speech and movement, who wanted to complete sports-based challenges.
That has now expanded to include other activities such as visits to the theatre, weekends away, and virtual reality experiences such as swimming with dolphins or skiing.
Mr Gibson said that while receiving the honour "was truly fantastic, it's truly a reflection of everything that's been done behind the scenes by everyone involved with the whole charity".
"In fact, it should be one award for everyone who has donated to the charity up and down the country," he said.
He hoped it would raise awareness of MND - and more people living with the disease would approach the charity as a result.
Other people recognised in the King's Birthday Honours include:
- Sophie Scowen, 35, from Chafford Hundred, appointed MBE for her work as major ceremonials manager with the Greater London Authority, for services to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Robert Woodland, 79, from Loughton, a wood grainer and decorative artist whose work can be found in the Palace of Westminster and Buckingham Palace, who was appointed MBE for services to art and to heritage crafts
- Cheryl Bertschi, 48, from Leigh-on-Sea, who received a BEM for services to education as a tutor at Southend Adult Community College, who also runs a soup kitchen for homeless people
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830