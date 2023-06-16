Ongar: Fire started by white spirit incident destroys bungalow

The bungalow that was destroyed by fire in OngarEssex County Fire and Rescue Service
The fire at The Spinney in Chipping Ongar started just before 17:00 BST on Thursday

A bungalow has been destroyed in a blaze after an incident involving white spirit, a fire service said.

Essex County Fire and Rescue was called to The Spinney in Chipping Ongar just before 17:00 BST on Thursday.

It said when crews arrived the elderly residents were already out of the property, which was completely alight.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus to tackle the flames, which were extinguished by 18:00.

The occupants were left in the care of the ambulance service, the fire brigade added.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.