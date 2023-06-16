Mountnessing: Man dies in single-vehicle crash on A12
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Essex.
Police were called to junction 12 of the A12 near Brentwood at about 15:30 BST on Thursday.
The road was temporarily closed in both directions and the force asked for anyone with information to contact it.
Two men, aged 30 and 31 and from Northamptonshire, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and were still in custody on Friday.
The victim died at the scene.
Essex Police have not released any further details about the victim at this stage.
