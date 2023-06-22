Man extradited and charged over fatal shooting in Roydon
A second man has been extradited to the UK from Morocco to stand trial for murder following a shooting.
Robert Powell, 50, was shot eight times on Water Lane in Roydon, Essex, in June 2020, after a party.
Nana Oppong, 43, was arrested for allegedly trying to enter the North African country from Spain, using a fake passport in September 2022.
Mr Oppong, of Newham, east London, was escorted to the UK on Tuesday by a National Crime Agency team.
He appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where he was charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, and possession of a firearm, the NCA said.
On Thursday he was remanded in custody by Chelmsford Crown Court.
Mr Oppong is next due to appear before a court on 6 July.
Israar Shah, 38, from Brentwood, was arrested in Spain and extradited back to the UK where he was charged with murder in March and remanded in custody.
Essex Police are still seeking a third suspect, 38-year-old Temitope Adeyinka.
A European arrest warrant has been put in place to facilitate the arrest of Mr Adeyinka, also known as Limo, police said.
