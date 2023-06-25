Essex A12 road closures run until mid-August

A12 in EssexNational Higways: East
Parts of the northbound A12 at Marks Tey will close every weekend until mid-August

The A12 major route through Essex will be partially closed overnight on weekdays for the next two weeks, with further weekend closures at a junction.

Concrete foundations need to be dug out and the northbound carriageway resurfaced between junction 25 (Marks Tey) and junction 26 (Stanway).

The carriageway will be closed 21:00-05:00 BST from Monday until Thursday, and Monday-Friday the following week.

Part of junction 25 will be closed at weekends until the middle of August.

This would affect the northbound carriageway's exit and entry slip roads at the Marks Tey junction from Fridays at 21:00 until Mondays at 05:00 until Monday, 14 August.

Posting updates and diversions on its website, National Highways said the closures were necessary to "improve the safety, create a smoother quieter journey, and extend the life of the road to make it fit for the future".

