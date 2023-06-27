Glow Up: 'Maybe I was meant to win' says BBC Three MUA
- Published
The winner of the BBC TV's Glow Up said watching the show back it felt like "maybe I was meant to win".
Saphron Morgan, from Essex, took top spot on the fifth season of BBC Three programme, broadcast earlier this month.
The show sees aspiring make-up artists (MUAs) compete in creative briefs and professional assignments.
The 23-year-old said: "I'm very pleased with myself that I was able to do that well."
Ms Morgan recently finished studying hair and make-up for theatre and media at Northbrook College in West Sussex.
During the show judges Valerie Garland and Dominic Skinner were so impressed by her work they described her as "an artist".
Speaking to BBC Essex, the freelance make-up artist said when she hears or watches her winning moment "I go back into to those emotions on that I felt on the day - nervous and excited".
"I can't believe it because I've been a fan of the Glow Up since the start," she said.
Although there are 10 contestants in the eight episode series, Ms Morgan said many more apply for the show and "when you put it in that context it's even more crazy to think about".
She said: "I don't know how it went that well but behind the scenes I was a nervous wreck."
Ms Morgan said she was helped by speaking to her partner and "having a meltdown to him and then I was absolutely fine".
The make-up artist said there were techniques she did not have as much practice in but "trying those different things got me out of my comfort zone".
"Watching it back... I realised how well it did go through the series because even the bumps weren't that bad, so maybe that was meant to happen, maybe I was meant to win," she said.
She said winning Glow Up has led to her working with a major make-up brand and has more upcoming projects in hand.
"I think I'm a really creative make-up artist, rather than technical. I don't understand how a product works, I know it just works but now I can find out more about that and get into more beauty work," she said.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830