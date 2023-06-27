Longfield: One the UK's largest solar farms given approval
- Published
One of the UK's largest solar farms has been given permission to be built by the government.
Longfield Solar Farm, near Terling in Essex, would be big enough to power about 60,000 households, plans said.
Concerns were raised about losing the farmland and damage to biodiversity, but the Planning Inspectorate recommended its approval.
Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said the site would "deliver cheaper energy for consumers and businesses".
The site, near Chelmsford, would be a joint venture between EDF Renewables and Padero Solar and classed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The generating capacity would be up to 500MW and the 380-hectare (939-acre) farm would also have battery storage.
Mr Shapps said the development would "help ensure we fully harness the power of the sun and boost our energy security".
The plans have come under attack due to the loss of agricultural land that campaigners said would damage biodiversity.
But, David Wagstaff, deputy director of energy infrastructure planning at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said the plans would "achieve measurable net gain in biodiversity".
He added there was an "urgent need for additional electricity generating capacity" and the development would support the growth of renewable energy and "make a meaningful contribution to the UK's transition to low carbon energy generation".
