NHS at 75: 'I felt lethargic, now I am having major surgery'
- Published
A woman who told her GP about feeling lethargic has spoken about how she was to undergo major surgery to have part of her colon removed.
Patricia McDonald, 77, of Coggeshall in north Essex, began to feel something was not right in April.
Tests revealed she was anaemic and a scan found an upper section of her colon needed to be removed and tested.
On Wednesday, she will be one of tens of thousands of people treated as the NHS marks its 75th anniversary.
Mrs McDonald will be having the operation under general anaesthetic at Colchester Hospital.
"I am going to have the polyp or whatever is removed and tested and they are going to take a small piece of the colon and then reattach it," she said.
"Robotic surgery is something I know nothing about but it sounds amazing.
"I'm a bit apprehensive about the surgery, but I am very grateful that they've found it and have acted very quickly."
Consultant surgeon Mr Subash Vasudevan will be using one of the hospital's three £2.5m-a-piece surgical robots to remove a section of Mrs McDonald's colon.
The hospital is run by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which has become one of the UK's leading centres for robotic surgery.
Once the section is removed, it will be sent off to a laboratory for testing.
"We want to see if it is benign or malignant," said Mr Vasudevan. "A lot happens behind the scenes in the laboratory."
Asked about the lack of pain or discomfort Mrs McDonald felt, Mr Vasudevan said: "That is very common with colon cancers or colon lumps on the right hand side.
"People can be slightly anaemic but don't have any pain - pain is a very, very late feature of most cancers."
He said the first signs of an issue with the lower part of the colon often included bleeding or needing to use the toilet more often.
But that is often not the case with the upper parts.
"For anything to get big to block it takes a lot of time," he said.
"So the common symptoms are for people to go to their GP saying they feel a bit lethargic, they have their blood tested, their haemoglobin is low and that is quite a common presentation."
The trust said its surgical robots were used to treat patients with bowel, colon, rectal and gynae cancers, endometriosis, urology and knee replacements.
It said robotic surgery was "better for patients" because it was "minimally invasive", resulting in "fewer complications, faster recovery and less pain".
