Chelmsford: Car crashes into bungalow after police chase
A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences after a car crashed into a bungalow.
Essex Police said it was called to the A12 at about 11:00 BST after reports of a Black Ford Puma being driven dangerously travelling northbound.
The force said the driver failed to stop and was pursued until the vehicle collided with the bungalow in Cramphorn Walk in Chelmsford at about 11:20.
Officers said he was in hospital being treated for minor injuries.
He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failure to stop, but was yet to be taken into custody in a police station or questioned.
