Boxted Bridge closed suddenly over deterioration
An historic road bridge has been closed to all traffic and pedestrians because of its deteriorating condition, engineers have said.
Essex County Council earlier announced an emergency road closure at Boxted Bridge in Wick Road near Colchester.
The local authority has previously proposed demolishing and replacing the steel girder structure, which was built in 1897.
Drivers were told to find alternative routes.
A council spokesperson said "new concerns" over its "deteriorating condition and loading capacity" emerged from an inspection earlier in the week.
It published pictures that it said showed cracks on the north abutment, corrosion on the girders, missing rivets and deflection of plates
The bridge - on the Suffolk border - was due to remain closed until further notice "while highway engineers assess the situation and consider next steps".
The council wants to build a replacement bridge that it says will be "visually similar" to the current structure and in keeping with the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
