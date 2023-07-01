Shoeburyness roof fire leaves three-storey home uninhabitable
- Published
A family home has been left uninhabitable after a roof fire was caused by an electrical fault.
Seven crews were called to a blaze in the roof of the three-storey house, in Bishopsteignton, Shoeburyness, Essex, at 08:59 BST on Friday.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it worked to put the fire out by 12:00 "in sections".
The fire in the roof was contained but there was smoke and water damage on the second floor, it said.
Mark Elliot, station manager, said: "Crews have worked hard to prevent the fire spreading throughout the rest of the property."
An investigation found the cause of the fire was from "an accidental electrical fault", and "the house had been left uninhabitable", due to the smoke and water damage, the service added.
