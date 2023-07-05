Youth service cuts create void for drugs gangs - Southend council

The committee was told that anything between 4,000 and 12,000 young people could be involved in county Iines gangs across the country. Charities who work with children told MPs that struggling families were not getting support early enough, while money problems and domestic violence were forcing children, sometimes still in primary school, to get involved in drug dealing. Junior Smart, from the St Giles Trust, which works across England and Wales with socially disadvantaged families, told MPs: "Often I hear from young people 'I know what the consequences are, but, if I'm doing what I'm doing, mum doesn't have to worry where the rent's going to come from; mum doesn't have to cry; there'll be less arguments in the house because there'll be more food on the table; I can provide'."