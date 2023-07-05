Heybridge: Firefighters stop spread of house blaze
- Published
About 25 firefighters have tackled a house fire overnight.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to a property in Larch Walk, Heybridge just after 22:20 BST on Tuesday.
It said that on arrival it found an end-terrace house "completely alight" and the roof collapsed soon afterwards. There were no reported injuries.
An investigation into the cause will take place once it is safe to do so, a spokesman said.
Commander Dan Kirk said that when the roof collapsed, crews were concerned that the fire would spread to adjoining properties.
"Our crews did a fantastic job of surrounding the fire both from the ground and above and bringing it under control quickly," he said.
"It's incredible that the fire hasn't spread, and it's thanks to the firefighters' skill and hard work that we're not looking at multiple houses involved in this fire."