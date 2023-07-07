'Jumbo' water tower plans receive lottery funding boost

Balkerne Water TowerNorth Essex Heritage
It is thought the building that towers above Colchester contains 1.2 million bricks
By Sam Read
BBC News, Essex

A trust looking to restore a historic Victorian water tower known as "Jumbo" said work could start as early as next year following lottery funding.

The Balkerne Water Tower, built in 1882, dominates the skyline in Colchester, Essex, and has been on the Heritage at Risk register for 30 years.

A £250,000 lottery grant would help draw up plans to turn the building into a visitor attraction and restaurant.

North Essex Heritage said it was "delighted" at the news.

North Essex Heritage
The water tank weighs more than 1,000 tonnes

The organisation has a 150-year lease on the 110ft (34.5m) Grade II* listed building, which was used to bring clean water to the town until 1984.

It wants to turn it into a "commercially viable" venue.

Chairman Simon Hall said he was "confident" there was a "groundswell of support" to see the project completed.

North Essex Heritage
Cracks in the cast iron water tank and decaying timbers alerted Historic England to the need for repairs

In January, an inspection found urgent work was needed to stop the building becoming unsafe.

The cast iron water tank, which used to hold more than one million litres of water (220,000 gallons), has been cracking and roof leaks were causing timber decay.

The grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund would allow full restoration plans to be drawn up.

Work on the building could cost more than £6m.

North Essex Heritage
The tower is next to the town's Mercury Theatre and visible from the A12

Mr Hall said further finance would need to be secured, but it was "possible" construction work could start at the "end of next year".

The Victorian Society said the structure was the tallest remaining Victorian water tower in Great Britain.

