West Mersea couple found dead at home ingested fentanyl drug
- Published
A couple were found dead at their seaside home in Essex after they ingested a synthetic opioid drug.
Carol Baxter, 64, and Stephen Baxter, 61, were found unresponsive by a family member at the property on Victory Road, West Mersea, on 9 April.
The coroner's court in Chelmsford heard on Thursday that both had ingested fentanyl.
Essex Police said the deaths were being treated as unexpected but not suspicious.
A provisional post-mortem examination for Ms Baxter gave a cause of death as "combined fentanyl and promethazine toxicity with terminal bronchopneumonia".
A cause of death of "cardiomegaly and alcoholic liver disease with fentanyl intoxication" was recorded for Mr Baxter.
The inquest proceedings were suspended and adjourned pending an ongoing police investigation.
