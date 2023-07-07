West Mersea: Murder suspect remains in custody over couple's death

Police are still questioning a man on suspicion of murdering a married couple, who were found dead in their seaside home in Essex.
Stephen Baxter, 61, and Carol Baxter, 64, were found unresponsive by a family member at the property on Victory Road, West Mersea, on 9 April.
They had ingested the synthetic opioid drug fentanyl, tests showed.
Police said on Friday a man and a woman had been released on bail and a second man remained in custody.
They said all three suspects were from Colchester.
An Essex Police spokesman said the force wanted to hear from anyone with information about the couple's movements on the Easter Bank Holiday weekend of 7 to 9 April, and specifically whether anyone saw or spoke to them.
"We continue to remain open-minded as to how the couple died and we're exploring a number of lines of inquiry," said an Essex Police spokesman.
The deaths were initially treated as unexpected but not suspicious, but the force changed direction after an "extensive investigation and toxicology analysis" during a post-mortem examination.
A brief inquest hearing at the coroner's court in Chelmsford on Thursday heard Ms Baxter died from "combined fentanyl and promethazine toxicity with terminal bronchopneumonia".
A cause of death of "cardiomegaly and alcoholic liver disease with fentanyl intoxication" was recorded for Mr Baxter.
The inquest was adjourned pending the ongoing police investigation.
The Baxters had been members at nearby West Mersea Yacht Club since 2014 and the club's ensign was lowered to half-mast following news of their deaths.
Club honorary secretary Tim Wood said: "The club officers, committee and members were saddened to hear of their passing.
"They will be much missed amongst their many friends at the club."
