Evewright solo exhibition explores black culture during Windrush 75
The first solo exhibition by the artist Evewright is opening in Colchester this weekend.
The exhibition at Firstsite gallery is called Libation and explores what it means to be black and British.
It also includes works expressing the resilience, identity, and determination of the Windrush generation.
Evewright, whose parents arrived separately in the UK from Jamaica in the late 1950s, said he wanted to "pay homage" to his ancestors.
The 38-year-old's family has featured in his own installation at Tilbury - the Walkway of Memories - which he designed in 2020.
The title Libation refers to a traditional ceremony prominent in black Caribbean and African cultures, where liquid is poured to pay homage to ancestors or relatives who have died.
Evewright said the art space itself, which is built upon archaeological remains "of an original Roman city", was significant.
"I am looking down through history conversing also with the Moors and Roman ancestors. Libation is paying homage to all these ancestors," he said.
"As a descendant of parents from the Windrush generation, their influences will continue to resonate in my work, conversations and perception of my place in the world as a Black British Artist."
Other works being showcased include a series called ££Kissi Pennies$$ inspired by modern day migration and an ancient African currency.
Evewright hopes it will challenge "the notion of value, currency, slavery and trade".
He will also produce a floor work "drawing performance" which leads from the foyer through the galleries.
He said: "This exhibition feels like a homecoming. Firstsite showed Mother's Touch, one of my works, during Covid which was a difficult time in my life when my mother passed away.
"Now I am having a conversation with my ancestors recent and distant."
