West Mersea: Murder charge over married couple's death
A man has been charged with murdering a married couple found dead at their seaside home, Essex Police said.
The bodies of Stephen Baxter, 61, and Carol Baxter, 64, were discovered at the property on Victory Road, West Mersea, near Colchester, on 9 April.
Luke D'Wit, 33, of Churchfields, West Mersea, has been charged with murder, possession of a Class A drug, and theft.
He is due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Police said two other people arrested in connection with the incident, a man and a woman, have been released on bail.
Det Insp Lydia George, said: "This is a significant development in our investigation as we piece together the circumstances around the deaths of Carol and Stephen."
The couple's deaths were initially treated as "unexpected and not suspicious" but the force said it had changed direction after an "extensive investigation and toxicology analysis" conducted as part of during a post-mortem examination.
Tests showed the couple had ingested the synthetic opioid drug fentanyl.
A brief inquest hearing at the coroner's court in Chelmsford on Thursday heard Ms Baxter died from "combined fentanyl and promethazine toxicity with terminal bronchopneumonia".
A cause of death of "cardiomegaly and alcoholic liver disease with fentanyl intoxication" was recorded for Mr Baxter.
The inquest was adjourned pending the ongoing police investigation.
