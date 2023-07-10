A120 crash: Marks Tey road closed after multi-vehicle collision
- Published
A busy road has been closed after a "serious collision" involving a car and a lorry.
Essex Police said it was called at about 12:00 BST to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision near Poplar Nurseries on the A120, close to Marks Tey.
The force said the road, which leads up to junction 25 of the A12, would remain shut for "some time".
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.