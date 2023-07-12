Rochford murder accused stabbed friend and hid 'fighting knife'
A man stabbed his friend with a "US Army fighting knife" before hiding it in bushes, a murder trial heard.
Dominic Clark-Ellingford, 33, was found dead by police in Lesney Gardens, Rochford, in Essex, in the early hours of 25 November.
Jurors have been told the defendant Perry Coulson told his mother what he had done and she then dialled 999.
The 39-year-old, of Lesney Gardens, denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.
Opening the prosecution case at Basildon Crown Court, Andrew Jackson said: "He [Mr Coulson] left Mr Clark-Ellingford to die alone in the sitting room of that flat.
"His first act was to hide the incriminating US Army fighting knife that was used."
The pair were friends but had "argued and fallen out" in the days leading up to the murder, Mr Jackson said.
The victim had apologised and Mr Coulson invited him over to his flat that night, the prosecutor said.
Jurors were told Mr Clark-Ellingford helped fund the defendant's cocaine habit and that Mr Coulson took the drug that night.
"He told others that when he took cocaine he wanted to stab anyone who had done him some wrong," said Mr Jackson.
The jury heard that shortly after stabbing the victim and hiding the knife, he contacted his mother, who went round to the flat, saw the body, and made the 999 call.
Mr Jackson said the defendant told the operator he acted in self defence and suggested he "might" have mental health issues.
He did not tell officers the location of the knife when interviewed, but a police dog found the blade in bushes to the rear of the flat.
The trial is expected to last about seven days.
