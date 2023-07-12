Great Dunmow car mechanic issued 84 false MOT certificates
- Published
A former car mechanic issued 84 MOT certificates without carrying out the required work, a court has heard.
Harry Pratt falsely claimed to have carried out the inspections in 2021 and 2022 while working at Taylors Services Centre in Great Dunmow, Essex.
The 27-year-old, of Pale Gate Farm, Henham, Essex, admitted 10 counts of fraud by false representation.
He was given a 10-month prison sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court, but suspended for 21 months.
"He abused position of trust and responsibility," said prosecutor Natasha Hausdorff.
"Other road users and members of the public were put at risk, either when they obtained the vehicle with a fraudulent MOT certificate or otherwise other road users, who might have been impacted by those unroadworthy vehicles."
The court heard Pratt - an MOT tester at the service centre which specialised in Jaguar Land Rover cars - issued 84 MOT certificates that were fraudulent.
However, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) did not prosecute 25 of the allegations because of time that had elapsed.
He was convicted for the 10 most recent cases and Judge Christopher Morgan was asked to take the remaining 49 counts "into consideration".
Brake tests
Ms Hausdorff said for one Land Rover he did not carry out a "proper inspection" and therefore did not record exposed metal cords in the worn nearside tyre and a propshaft that was "worn to excess".
The court heard an "unknown" individual offered him the "opportunity" to issue at least one of the false MOT certificates in return for £50.
He was suspended from the business and later resigned.
In interviews he admitted issuing fraudulent certificates, and, for example, not conducting brake tests and using the "equipment necessary" at the centre.
'Grace of God'
The DVSA said it wrote to all customers concerned, and it transpired that three vehicles had "dangerous failures" and a further vehicle had to be "abandoned".
Defence barrister Peter Hunter said his client was "devastated" by what he did but that he had "turned his life around" and found full time employment in another industry "laying cables".
"It has happened down to stupidity and financial gain," said Mr Hunter.
"But for the grace of God there has been no fatalities or people injured."
Judge Morgan added: "You conducted a number of falsely recorded MOT tests; the reality being that none were tested.
"Plainly, there was a risk if one of these vehicles had come off the road because of the mechanical defect."
Mr Pratt was also ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work, pay £2,630 in costs and a statutory surcharge.
