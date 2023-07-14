Bronze Age gold torc discovered in field near Mistley
A section of a Bronze Age twisted gold torc has been found in a field by a metal detectorist.
The 3,000-year-old fragment was discovered near Mistley, on the River Stour in Essex, and has been declared treasure by a coroner.
Finds liaison officer Lori Rogerson said despite being made of prehistoric gold "it could have been made yesterday", which is "mind blowing".
It was also the "first ever" torc "reported as treasure from Essex".
Miss Rogerson said: "Gold metalwork from the Bronze Age is rare from Essex.
"It's always nice to work with prehistoric gold, but you have to remind yourself it is over 3,000 years old."
Metal detecting and the law
- No search can begin until permission has been given by the landowner
- All finds belong to the landowner
- Any find in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that is more than 300 years old, made of gold or silver, or found with gold or silver artefacts, could be treasure under the 1996 Treasure Act
- These must be reported to the appropriate county finds liaison officer
Source: Portable Antiquities Scheme
The detectorist reported the find to the Portable Antiquities Scheme three years ago.
British Museum experts confirmed it was made from at least 75% gold, about 18% silver and some copper.
The torc, which is 147mm-long (5.7in) long, was crafted from a rectangular rod with four grooves cut into it.
Miss Rogerson said a "highly skilled" goldsmith worked on it and "would have had to twist it, it's a really soft material so it is at risk of tearing,"
"He or she would have known just the right point to stop before it broke, while getting those twists in," she added.
The item comes from the Middle Bronze age and dates to about 1300BC.
Colchester Museum hopes to acquire it.