Cerebral palsy: Book celebrates Essex boy's 'superpower'
- Published
A five-year-old boy from Essex has become the hero of a book which celebrates the equipment which supports his "superpower" - cerebral palsy.
Ernie's father Gary Rowe wrote the book because "a lot of people" were unaware of how much he relies on the supports.
"For example, he wears a lycra suit under his school uniform for eight hours a day," said Mr Rowe.
Parents tell him the book Ernie's Superpower is "sparking conversations" about disability with their children.
Ernie attends Frame Football, run by the Ipswich Town Foundation.
It offers children who use walking aids the chance to enjoy the game, most of them using a frame to enable them to play through any issues with balance and co-ordination.
Mr Rowe, who lives in the Tendring district of Essex, said: "I noticed that a lot of people weren't fully aware of what some of the equipment was doing for them."
Ernie's lycra suit is hidden from view but it "helps keep him upright with his posture, helps him move better than he could if he didn't have it".
He also uses a walker, splints and a wheelchair.
The book describes Ernie going for a walk, having conversations with animals and in each one describing his different pieces of equipment.
"It doesn't mention cerebral palsy until the end when he says that's what his superpower is," said Mr Rowe.
The dad said his son's teacher Ms Woods came up with that idea when Mr Rowe asked her for her thoughts on a book about Ernie's "superpower".
He has been delighted with feedback from parents who have read the book to their children.
Mr Rowe said: "Physiotherapy is one of the things that really helps Ernie, but where we live you only get six hours, which is why we do the fundraising."
So £2 of any book sold will go towards Ernie's physio and equipment needs.
But what does the five-year-old think of the book?
"Ernie absolutely loves it and he loves that everybody's got a copy; we've actually had a few people drop their copy to us because they want him to sign it," said Mr Rowe.
