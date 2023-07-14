Delays expected in weekend closure of A12 in Essex
Motorists are being warned to prepare for long delays while part of the A12 closes for the weekend in Essex.
A closure for roadworks on the northbound carriageway at junction 25 near Colchester will be in place from 21:00 BST on Friday to 05:00 on Monday.
The same closure caused hours of gridlock last month and a second one was called off during hot weather.
National Highways said it would put in new measures to ease congestion which included more signage further afield.
Northbound traffic will have to leave the A12 at junction 25, and then rejoin the A12 at the same junction.
The closure is the second of six due take place up until early September so that work to remove the old concrete road surface at the junction, for the A120 at Marks Tey, could be carried out.
The works are part of a £37m project to remove the road surface between Marks Tey and Stanway, at junction 26, and replace it with asphalt.
'Significant congestion'
The agency added that after drivers were faced with delays during the first closure in June, a decision was taken to remove the planned closure for the following weekend for a review of the traffic management plan.
Karl Brooks, from National Highways, said it had wanted to "see if there was anything we could do differently".
"Following that review we have put signs advising of the closure further away on the road network to alert drivers," he said.
"We think that may help those travelling from further afield to change their plans and seek a slightly alternative route."
He added that there would also be temporary traffic lights at the junction 25 roundabout above the dual carriageway to help control the flow of traffic at a "real pinch point" for diverted vehicles.
Mr Brooks said "significant congestion" in the area was still expected and asked motorists to allow extra time for journeys.
"Unfortunately, there are occasions - where irrespective of our plans - we are unable to remove the impact a closure has on those wanting or needing to travel through an affected area," he said.
"I understand this is frustrating, but anyone who regularly drives on the A12 will know this work is much needed and the improvements we make to the road will provide real long term benefits."
