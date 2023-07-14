Airbase asylum plans: High Court gives permission to councils' challenge
A legal bid to challenge the Home Office's decision to use former airbases to house asylum seekers has been approved by the High Court.
Braintree District Council had brought a legal action to challenge the use of Wethersfield Airfield in Essex to house up to 1,700 men.
West Lindsey District Council was challenging similar plans for RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
The High Court has ruled that points made by both councils could go ahead.
A two-day hearing began on Wednesday as the first migrants began arriving at Wethersfield.
The councils made the challenge in conjunction with Gabriel Clarke-Holland, who lives near Wethersfield.
Reserving judgement until Friday, Mrs Justice Thornton ruled that two of 15 points made by both councils and Mr Clarke-Holland could be considered at a further hearing.
The councils previously lost bids for legal injunctions preventing the government using the Ministry of Defence sites for migrants.
On Wednesday, the Home Office said it planned for Wethersfield to be "fully operational" by the autumn.
