Walton-on-the-Naze: School bus and car collide in seaside town
- Published
Three adults were taken to hospital following a crash involving a school bus and a car in Essex.
Emergency services were called to Kirby Road in Walton-on-the-Naze at about 10:15 BST.
The driver of a Fiat Punto, which overturned, the coach driver and an adult passenger on the coach were taken to Colchester Hospital.
Essex Police said none of the pupils - all from Great Baddow High School in Chelmsford - were injured.
The force said the school made arrangements for children to be collected from the scene.
A section of the road near the junction with Gouldings Avenue was closed to allow vehicle recovery.
A picture posted on social media showed the car on its side and damage to the coach windscreen.
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance also attended.
