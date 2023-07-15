Southend's Cliffs Pavilion to undergo major revamp next year
Work to upgrade a theatre that dates back nearly 100 years is expected to start in January.
Southend-on-Sea City Council has also announced construction company Willmott Dixon as the contractor for the Cliffs Pavilion project.
More than £8m has been earmarked for the upgrade, including £5.5m in central government funding.
Conservative councillor Derek Jarvis said the upgrade would help "secure" the theatre's future.
"This work will ensure that we reinforce its position as one of the top ten regional theatres in the country," said Mr Jarvis, the council cabinet member for arts, culture, heritage and leisure.
Increasing costs
The theatre's foundations and some of the framework were first built in the 1930s but work was halted by World War Two and it did not open until 1964.
The main auditorium today seats 1,630 people.
It is operated by Trafalgar Entertainment but owned by the council.
The revamp includes plans for an expanded restaurant and a new entrance, lobby, outdoor piazza, bars and toilets.
The council said the theatre would remain open during the works and events would still go ahead, including The Full Monty, Pretty Woman The Musical, Professor Brian Cox and Romesh Ranganathan.
A revised planning application, following increases in construction and energy costs, would be submitted shortly - a council spokesperson said.
An event showcasing the designs to the public is due to be hosted in the theatre's Maritime Room at 19:00 BST on Monday.
